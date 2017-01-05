Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Sauces & Spreads
Sauces & Spreads Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Sauces & Spreads
Sauces & Spreads News

Air Products to showcase liquid nitrogen potential for food manufacturers at Northwest Food & Beverage World 2017

Published 05 January 2017

Air Products will highlight the power of liquid nitrogen for a variety of applications both up and down the food production line at Northwest Food & Beverage World 2017 in Portland, Oregon, from January 9-11.

Food manufacturers are invited to stop by the "Cold Zone" at booth 432 to discover the many traditional and innovative ways Air Products is helping customers use liquid nitrogen to help remove heat from their processes and improve the quality, throughput and shelf life of their food products.

In addition to freezing and chilling, for example, liquid nitrogen is used in mixing applications to instantly stop the cooking process in order to chill sauces and gravies, ultimately reducing cooling times. In coating applications, the low temperature of liquid nitrogen provides greater control of the enrobing process.

And during grinding, liquid nitrogen can be used to eliminate frictional heat to help improve the throughput of mills and the consistency of the grind. This also helps to prevent the loss of flavor and aroma components in food additives, ingredients, and functional foods.

A recognized leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products has been providing high-purity gases, equipment and technologies to the food industry for more than 50 years. The company's Freshline portfolio has solutions for every type of customer, from large manufacturers with multiple product lines to small food processors with a niche product and every operation in between.

Air Products provides its industrial gases in a variety of delivery options to match each customer's requirements, from low- to high-volume users.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Sauces & Spreads

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces
Sauces & Spreads News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

TREIF - Passion for Food Cutting TREIF is a leading international business in the field of food cutting technology. TREIF (Oberlahr, Germany) is developing and manufacturing innovative machines, production lines and systems exclusively for cutting and slicing food (slicer, dicer, portion cutting machines). The company is developing and executing customer oriented cutting solutions not only for the industry which includes e.g. machines for slicing to a prescribed weight, but also for shop applications, supermarkets and canteens. Condiments & Ingredients > Sauces & Spreads > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Condiments & Ingredients > Sauces & Spreads > Suppliers Denico - Food Ingredients Denico is a Danish based, family-owned ingredient company. We develop and manufacture innovative functional solutions of ingredients, additives, spices and flavor compounds. We are experts in developing and optimizing recipe formulations for the meat & poultry processing industry. Condiments & Ingredients > Sauces & Spreads > Suppliers Neogen Europe - The People Behind Food Safety and Security The consistent and significant growth of Neogen Europe since the company was established 14 years ago has seen it become a leading supplier of innovative food safety products in Europe. Condiments & Ingredients > Sauces & Spreads > Suppliers

Sauces & Spreads Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.