Air Products to showcase liquid nitrogen potential for food manufacturers at Northwest Food & Beverage World 2017

Air Products will highlight the power of liquid nitrogen for a variety of applications both up and down the food production line at Northwest Food & Beverage World 2017 in Portland, Oregon, from January 9-11.

Food manufacturers are invited to stop by the "Cold Zone" at booth 432 to discover the many traditional and innovative ways Air Products is helping customers use liquid nitrogen to help remove heat from their processes and improve the quality, throughput and shelf life of their food products.

In addition to freezing and chilling, for example, liquid nitrogen is used in mixing applications to instantly stop the cooking process in order to chill sauces and gravies, ultimately reducing cooling times. In coating applications, the low temperature of liquid nitrogen provides greater control of the enrobing process.

And during grinding, liquid nitrogen can be used to eliminate frictional heat to help improve the throughput of mills and the consistency of the grind. This also helps to prevent the loss of flavor and aroma components in food additives, ingredients, and functional foods.

A recognized leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products has been providing high-purity gases, equipment and technologies to the food industry for more than 50 years. The company's Freshline portfolio has solutions for every type of customer, from large manufacturers with multiple product lines to small food processors with a niche product and every operation in between.

Air Products provides its industrial gases in a variety of delivery options to match each customer's requirements, from low- to high-volume users.

Source: Company Press Release