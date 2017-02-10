Bolthouse Farms launches new line of low fat organic dressings

Bolthouse Farms has introduced its first line of refrigerated organic dressings, which are available in four flavors.

The new organic dressings are crafted with premium ingredients such as avocado, blue cheese, raspberry juice and asiago, and can be used on top of salads, as marinades, and in a wide assortment of recipes.

Lower in calories and fat, the Bolthouse Farms organic dressings are offered in two vinaigrettes and two yogurt-based varieties that deliver the creamy texture and taste people crave.

"There is double digit growth for organic products across all food categories, including fresh produce which is growing four times faster than conventional," says Todd Putman, General Manager, C-Fresh CPG. 1

"At Campbell Fresh, we're accelerating innovation across fresh-refrigerated categories to meet evolving consumer preference for healthier options; and the new Bolthouse Farms organic dressings align with the increased demand for organic offerings."

The dressings are USDA certified organic, non-GMO, have no added preservatives or artificial flavors, and contain 60 calories and five grams of fat or less per serving.

The Bolthouse Farms organic dressings are packaged in an all-new 12 oz. square bottle that features a simple, black label to highlight the product's more culinary ingredients. The line has a suggested retail price of $4.49 and is available in the following flavors:

Avocado Ranch: creamy avocado, savory onion and garlic, and a hint of buttermilk packs a delicious punch in every bite

Signature Blue Cheese: chunky, cheesy, and creamy—with a bit of a peppery bite—for a positively decadent taste

Raspberry Balsamic: combines the tangy taste of balsamic vinegar with the sweet, summer-y flavor of ripe raspberries for tantalized taste buds

Caesar Vinaigrette: a lighter, more simple and organic twist on the classic with a sensational flavor

In addition to the organic dressings, Bolthouse Farms adds Cucumber Ranch to their category-leading portfolio of refrigerated dressings made from yogurt.

This newest flavor is the first of its kind in the refrigerated dressing category and contains real cucumber pieces that deliver the crispy, crunchy flavor of cucumber with the crowd-pleasing taste of ranch.

The Bolthouse Farms Cucumber Ranch yogurt-based dressing is gluten free, contains 35 calories and 2 grams of fat per serving, has no added preservatives or artificial flavors, and is available for a suggested retail price of $3.79.

All of the new Bolthouse Farms dressings will be available beginning February 2017 in the refrigerated produce section at retailers nationwide.

Source: Company Press Release