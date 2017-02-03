El Pinto to expand salsa manufacturing facilities in New Mexico, US

El Pinto Foods will invest $7m to expand its salsa manufacturing facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico in US.

Also, the owner of a Mexican restaurant in the city, El Pinto Foods presently has a daily production of 25,000 jars of salsa while having an annual capacity of producing 3-4 million jars.

Expansion of its salsa manufacturing plant to more than 20,000ft2 would also create 25 new jobs at the location.

El Pinto Foods co-owner Jim Thomas said: “El Pinto began from humble roots in 1962 by my parents with 10 tables. Today our salsa manufacturing facility, located on the same property as the 1,000 seat restaurant, shares the taste of New Mexico to the entire country.”

To meet increasing demand for individual sized portion cups for private branded customers, El Pinto Foods’ salsa factory, which is claimed to be Safe Quality Food (SQF) and Organic Certified, would expand further by 5,000ft.

New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez said: “Thanks to our commitment to making New Mexico more competitive with surrounding states, we’re able to help more companies grow and thrive, while lifting our communities up. Results like these show how important it is to keep pushing forward with tools and reforms that make our state more business friendly.”

The food company will be supported by a contribution of $250,000 from the Economic Development Department through under the LEDA funds.

Bernalillo County Commissioner Lonnie Talbert said that the investment made by El Pinto Foods will enhance local manufacturing base in the state besides boosting its unique food as an export product around the globe.

Image: El Pinto Foods’ New Mexico Salsa jar. Photo: courtesy of El Pinto Restaurant & Salsa Co.