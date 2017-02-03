Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Sauces & Spreads
Sauces & Spreads Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Sauces & Spreads
Sauces & Spreads News

El Pinto to expand salsa manufacturing facilities in New Mexico, US

FBR Staff Writer Published 03 February 2017

El Pinto Foods will invest $7m to expand its salsa manufacturing facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico in US.

Also, the owner of a Mexican restaurant in the city, El Pinto Foods presently has a daily production of 25,000 jars of salsa while having an annual capacity of producing 3-4 million jars.

Expansion of its salsa manufacturing plant to more than 20,000ft2 would also create 25 new jobs at the location.

El Pinto Foods co-owner Jim Thomas said: “El Pinto began from humble roots in 1962 by my parents with 10 tables. Today our salsa manufacturing facility, located on the same property as the 1,000 seat restaurant, shares the taste of New Mexico to the entire country.”

To meet increasing demand for individual sized portion cups for private branded customers, El Pinto Foods’ salsa factory, which is claimed to be Safe Quality Food (SQF) and Organic Certified, would expand further by 5,000ft.

New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez said: “Thanks to our commitment to making New Mexico more competitive with surrounding states, we’re able to help more companies grow and thrive, while lifting our communities up. Results like these show how important it is to keep pushing forward with tools and reforms that make our state more business friendly.”

The food company will be supported by a contribution of $250,000 from the Economic Development Department through under the LEDA funds.

Bernalillo County Commissioner Lonnie Talbert said that the investment made by El Pinto Foods will enhance local manufacturing base in the state besides boosting its unique food as an export product around the globe.

Image: El Pinto Foods’ New Mexico Salsa jar. Photo: courtesy of El Pinto Restaurant & Salsa Co.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Sauces & Spreads

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces
Sauces & Spreads News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Denico - Food Ingredients Denico is a Danish based, family-owned ingredient company. We develop and manufacture innovative functional solutions of ingredients, additives, spices and flavor compounds. We are experts in developing and optimizing recipe formulations for the meat & poultry processing industry. Condiments & Ingredients > Sauces & Spreads > Suppliers TREIF - Passion for Food Cutting TREIF is a leading international business in the field of food cutting technology. TREIF (Oberlahr, Germany) is developing and manufacturing innovative machines, production lines and systems exclusively for cutting and slicing food (slicer, dicer, portion cutting machines). The company is developing and executing customer oriented cutting solutions not only for the industry which includes e.g. machines for slicing to a prescribed weight, but also for shop applications, supermarkets and canteens. Condiments & Ingredients > Sauces & Spreads > Suppliers Walter Rau - Margarines, Spreads, Edible Fats and Oils We, the company of Walter Rau Neusser Öl & Fett AG, have our origin over a hundred years ago. Ever since then you, the customer and consumer, have been at the centre of our activities. Using the most up-to-date processing and in accordance with an integrated QM system we turn carefully selected vegetable raw materials into high-grade functional oils and fats. Nowadays when developing new products we not only attach importance to the ideal functionality of our products but in particular to finding an all-embracing solution as well. Condiments & Ingredients > Sauces & Spreads > Suppliers Biowater Technology - Biological Wastewater Solution Biowater Technology is an international provider of biological water and wastewater treatment systems. Our products include: MBBR, IFAS, package systems and our new-generation MBBR - CFIC® continuous flow intermittent cleaning process, which reduces operating costs significantly. Condiments & Ingredients > Sauces & Spreads > Suppliers

Sauces & Spreads Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.