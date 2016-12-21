Natural American Foods acquires honey maker Sweet Harvest

Natural American Foods has acquired honey company Sweet Harvest Foods for an undisclosed sum to expand its capabilities and reach in the natural sweetener industry.

A honey producer with operations in California and Michigan, Natural American Foods is a portfolio company of an affiliate of middle market private equity firm Peak Rock Capital.

Sweet Harvest president Curt Riess said: "Sweet Harvest and Natural American Foods have each established strong reputations for producing high quality products and working to deliver outstanding customer service.

“I'm looking forward to our partnership and working with Natural American Foods' talented management team to accelerate the growth of the combined businesses."

Based outside of Minneapolis, the company not only produces and distributes honey but also peanut butter, and syrup products. Its complete line of honey products are sold under the MEL-O brand while the range of its peanut butter offerings are sold under the PB Crave brand.

Founded in 1923, Sweet Harvest claims to sell its products to leading food manufacturers in the world as well as retailers, grocery chains and food distributors across the US.

Natural American Foods director and Peak Rock Capital managing director Robert Strauss said: "We look forward to partnering with Curt and Darcy Riess, and to building on the strong foundation and legacy that they have established over the past two decades at Sweet Harvest.

“We are fortunate that Curt will be joining the board of Natural American Foods, bringing with him over 20 years of experience in the honey industry.

"The acquisition of Sweet Harvest is a great example of the kind of strategic transaction that Natural American Foods continues to seek in the natural sweetener industry."

Natural American Foods was sold to a Peak Rock Capital affiliate in 2014 and was merged with Groeb Farms.