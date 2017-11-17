Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Orkla to sell salad business K-Salat to Stryhns

Published 17 November 2017

Orkla Foods Danmark has agreed to divest its salad business K-Salat to Stryhns for an undisclosed price.

Stryhns A/S is part of the Norwegian Agra AS group.

The purpose of the sale is to concentrate activities on fewer categories. 

The agreement concerns the 100% divestment of K-Salat, which has a product portfolio of salad spreads, mayonnaise, remoulade, dressings and potato salads in Denmark. Under the agreement, Stryhns A/S will take over the factory with around 100 employees in Havnsø, Vestsjælland. 

"We are glad to be able to sell K-Salat to Stryhns, which has the strong competence necessary to further develop the business. From now on, Orkla Foods Danmark will concentrate its core assortment on the well-known brands Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Glyngøre, Bähncke, FUN, Grønnegården and Risifrutti," says Tino Bendix, CEO of Orkla Foods Danmark A/S. 

K-Salat was founded in 1937 under the name Københavns Salatfabrik. The business was later moved to Havnsø, and its name was changed to K-Salat. 

The transaction is expected to be completed in early December 2017, and the entity will be consolidated into the buyer's financial statements as from 1 December 2017. 

Orkla is a leading supplier of branded consumer goods and concept solutions to the grocery, out-of-home and bakery markets in the Nordics, Baltics and selected markets in Central Europe and India. Orkla is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and its head office is in Oslo. In 2016, the Group had a turnover of approximately NOK 38 billion, and 18,000 employees at year end.



Source: Company Press Release

