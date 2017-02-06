Rapunzel to acquire German organic foods producer Zwergenwiese

Organic food company Rapunzel Naturkost has agreed to acquire Zwergenwiese Naturkost, a producer of organic spreads, jams and sauces, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of the Schleswig-Holstein located Zwergenwiese will be effective from 28 February, following which it will continue to operate as an independent entity at its existing location in Silberstedt.

The two organic food companies are set to tap each other’s synergies on the sourcing front while maintaining and developing the regional context of it.

Rapunzel founder and managing director Joseph Wilhelm said: “With their innovative products, Rapunzel and Zwergenwiese have made an important contribution to the positive development of the organic specialist trade since the beginning of the natural health food industry.

“The intrinsic values of both companies, such as the organic quality, the social commitment and our environmental management help the qualified natural health food industry to stand out against the competition.”

Despite the acquisition by the Allgäu located Rapunzel, Zwergenwiese will retain its brand contents, brand communication as well as its existing customer structure with wholesale delivery to the organic food market.

Zwergenwiese owner Susanne Schöning said: “I am happy to have found the ideal partner for Zwergenwiese from within the natural health food industry. This secures the long-term future for my company and I am glad to be able to offer my employees a good future with this decision.”

Schöning, who had founded Zwergenwiese 37 years ago, will assist the new management in the transition period until the end of April 2017.

Image: Rapunzel founder and managing director Joseph Wilhelm and Zwergenwiese owner Susanne Schöning. Photo: courtesy of Rapunzel Naturkost.